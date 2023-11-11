For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston police officer shot, suspect killed after car chase leads to shootout on freeway

(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Houston police officer is injured, and a suspect is dead after a car chase escalated into a shooting Saturday, the Houston Police Department says.

At around 10:00 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department saw a vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking the previous day.

Authorities say after officers started to pursue the vehicle when the suspect noticed them and began to drive away.

A chase ensued as the suspect continued driving northbound on Highway 59 until police say he crashed into multiple vehicles near the 610 Loop.

The suspect and the officers pursuing got out of their vehicles and the suspect began shooting at the officers, injuring one, police say.

Two citizens and several officers pulled the injured officer behind cover, according to authorities.

Authorities say after the suspect shot the officer, he attempted to carjack two other people while at the scene of the crash.

At least three officers returned fire at the suspect, hitting him multiple times, and the suspect was later pronounced dead, authorities say.

Authorities say the officer that was shot is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident is conducted.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M

Latest News

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland
Gold Star mother Hope Billings was honored as a plaque was unveiled in memory of her son,...
WebXtra: Fred Lobster Military Appreciation Celebration recognizes veterans in Smith County
Memories were made as many joined in on Veterans Day festivities.
Veterans Day parade brings Nacogdoches community together