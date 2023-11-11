For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC

Jaylan Knighton ran for 129 yards and a touchdown and LJ Johnson Jr. picked up 106 yards rushing and a touchdown as Southern Methodist cruised to its sixth straight American Athletic Conference victory, rolling past North Texas 45-21
(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) —

Jaylan Knighton ran for 129 yards and a touchdown and LJ Johnson Jr. picked up 106 yards rushing and a touchdown as Southern Methodist cruised to its sixth straight American Athletic Conference victory, rolling past North Texas 45-21 on Friday night.

The Mustangs (8-2, 6-0) entered the game in a three-way tie with No. 23 Tulane and first-year AAC member Texas-San Antonio, each at 5-0 in conference. The Green Wave — the defending AAC champion — plays host to Tulsa and UTSA plays host to Rice on Saturday.

Preston Stone threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes to stake SMU to a 14-7 lead after a quarter and the Mustangs held a 17-14 lead at the half, but their strong running game took control in the second half.

Chandler Rogers threw 19-yards to Trey Cleveland for a first-quarter touchdown for North Texas. Oscar Adaway III scored on a 7-yard run in the second to keep the Mean Green close, but did not find the end zone again until Rogers hit Blair Conwright for a 29-yard touchdown with 1:27 left in the game.

SMU finished with 318 yards on the ground and had four running backs reach the end zone. Stone finished 11-of-20 passing for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Chandler Rogers was 18 of 31 for 240 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Adaway had 11 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and the Mean Grean (3-7, 1-4) had 132 yards rushing.

SMU now has won the last five straight meetings with the North Texas and leads the all-time series 36-6-1.

__

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Donal Hogan
Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope forcibly removes leading US conservative, Texas bishop Strickland

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West