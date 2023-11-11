For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Tarleton State takes on UNT Dallas following Smith’s 34-point showing

The Tarleton State Texans host the UNT Dallas Trailblazers
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNT Dallas Trailblazers (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-1)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the UNT Dallas Trailblazers after Jakorie Smith scored 34 points in Tarleton State's 82-65 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

Tarleton State finished 17-17 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Texans averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 21.4 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

UNT Dallas went 0-1 on the road and 0-1 overall last season. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game while shooting 33.9% from the field and 22.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Donal Hogan
Polk County authorities make arrest in connection with shooting death of Livingston man
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope forcibly removes leading US conservative, Texas bishop Strickland

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West