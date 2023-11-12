For Your Service
Cambridge, Texas Tech use 18-2 run to close out San Jose State, 56-42

Devan Cambridge scored five of his game-high 15 points in the final seven minutes to fuel an 18-2 Texas Tech run that put the finishing touches on a 56-42 win over San Jose State
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored five of his game-high 15 points in the final seven minutes to fuel an 18-2 Texas Tech run that put the finishing touches on a 56-42 win over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon.

Alvaro Cardenas drilled a 3-pointer to open the second half to give the Spartans a 24-22 lead they maintained until Joe Toussaint hit a 3 with 7:33 left to give Texas Tech a brief 38-37 advantage. Cardenas answered with a 3, but Toussaint's three-point play put the Red Raiders in front for good and sparked the closing run to bank the win.

San Jose State's lone basket the rest of the way came on a defended layup by Cardenas with 3:59 left that was ruled goaltending and cut the Texas Tech lead to four, 46-42. The call was reviewed but game officials ruled the video “inconclusive.”

Cambridge hit 7 of 12 from the field to lead Texas Tech (2-0). Toussaint finished with 10 points and Pop Isaacs scored six of his eight points during the closing run.

Cardenas finished with 14 points to lead San Jose State (2-1), but was the lone scorer to reach double figures. The Spartans hit 18 of 53 from the field (34%), including 4 of 25 from distance (16%).

Texas Tech will play host to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Thursday. San Jose State returns home to face Abilene Christian Friday.

