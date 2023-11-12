For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Father Tim Kelly of the Holy Spirit Church in Holly Lake Ranch said this issue is a matter of respect. "A Catholic never speaks ill of the pope in public."
By JD Conte
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas pastor has shared his thoughts after Pope Francis ordered the removal of a Tyler bishop.

Bishop Joseph Strickland, an outspoken conservative, has been a frequent critic of Pope Francis and his priorities. Most recently, Strickland criticized Pope Francis’ closed-door debate on making the Catholic church more welcoming. Topics included women in governance roles and welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics. Strickland called it a “travesty” that those topics were even on the table for discussion.

On Saturday, Father Tim Kelly of the Holy Spirit Church in Holly Lake Ranch said this issue is a matter of respect.

“The issue here is not about Tim Kelly or Joe Strickland. The issue is we are Roman Catholics. A Catholic never speaks ill of the pope in public. You can say what you want over a cup of coffee, a priest or a lay person, but the pope is not Joe Biden or Donald Trump or whatever. The pope is a sacred person chosen by the cardinals to succeed to the throne of St. Peter.”

Earlier this year, the Vatican launched an investigation into Strickland’s governance of the diocese amid reports he was making unorthodox claims. The findings of that investigation have not been released. Strickland reportedly said he would not resign voluntarily.

We reached out to Bishop Strickland on Saturday for comment, but he said he could not speak with us at that time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead

Latest News

Nacogdoches water line break
Line break causes water shortage for Nacogdoches residents
Gold Star mother Hope Billings was honored as a plaque was unveiled in memory of her son,...
WebXtra: Fred Lobster Military Appreciation Celebration recognizes veterans in Smith County
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Memories were made as many joined in on Veterans Day festivities.
Veterans Day parade brings Nacogdoches community together