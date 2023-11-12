For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured

A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lion that escaped a circus and prowled the streets of an Italian town has finally been captured.

People in the town of Ladispoli, near Rome, were advised to stay indoors for hours Saturday.

The lion was seen in a local waterway and then later back in town.

It was tracked with a geolocator, sedated and returned to the circus.

According to those at the scene, the lion was in good condition although frightened and in a state of mild hypothermia.

Authorities said they are looking into reports that the lion may have been let loose on purpose.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead

Latest News

Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
Escaped circus lion seen on geolocator