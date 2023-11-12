Line break causes water shortage for Nacogdoches residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Part of Nacogdoches is without water after a large line break Sunday morning.

The city said a large water line has broken on Old Lufkin Road and is causing a significant water shortage to residents on the south end of town.

Crews were on site to repair the damage as of about 9 a.m., and residents should receive water service back within 6-8 hours.

