For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Line break causes water shortage for Nacogdoches residents

Nacogdoches water line break
Nacogdoches water line break(City of Nacogdoches)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Part of Nacogdoches is without water after a large line break Sunday morning.

The city said a large water line has broken on Old Lufkin Road and is causing a significant water shortage to residents on the south end of town.

Crews were on site to repair the damage as of about 9 a.m., and residents should receive water service back within 6-8 hours.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead

Latest News

Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland
Gold Star mother Hope Billings was honored as a plaque was unveiled in memory of her son,...
WebXtra: Fred Lobster Military Appreciation Celebration recognizes veterans in Smith County
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Memories were made as many joined in on Veterans Day festivities.
Veterans Day parade brings Nacogdoches community together