SFA falls to Southern Utah

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was under a cloudy, overcast sky in Nacogdoches where the Lumberjacks would meet up with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Homer Bryce Stadium.

And right from the start things were looking good for the Jacks when Dylan Tooker would make an interception on Southern Utah’s first drive. It would be short lived, however, as SFA would fail to get a score out of it.

Both offenses were slow to get things started. Here’s Southern Utah making an attempt to get a TD into your living room, but is denied thanks to some great defense from Tkai Lloyd.

That would force the Thunderbirds to kick a field goal which is good to put them up 3-0.

SFA would answer with a field goal of their own. And after one quarter the game would be tied at three a piece.

Lumberjacks needing a big play to get their offense going would get it when quarterback Brian Maurer would connect to Cole Lemmons who makes the nice reception, but couldn’t quite escape the defender. That’s good for a 55 yard gain giving the offense the boost they needed.

But the boost wouldn’t be enough as the Lumberjacks would come up empty on a field goal attempt that hits the upright and fails to go through. Kick is no good. And we are still tied at three.

Then late in the second Southern Utah would find the endzone on a 25 yard reception to their receiver Isiah Wooden. This would put the Lumberjacks down 10-3 going into the half.

And although spirits were high, SFA just could not get the offense going. Thunderbirds come out strong in the second half and go on to win big 45-17.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.