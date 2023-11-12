For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Tarleton State rallies from 16-point, 4th-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30

Kayvon Britten rushed for three touchdowns and Tarleton State rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for three touchdowns and Tarleton State rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30 on Saturday.

Tarleton State trailed 30-14 with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. Adrian Guzman capped a 12-play, 63-yard drive with a short field goal to get within two touchdowns and the Texans added touchdown-scoring drives of one and two plays. Britten scored on a 1-yard run after Benjamin Omayebu's 67-yard reception.

After Abilene Christian fumbled, Britten ran it in from the 17 — for his 17th touchdown of the season — and Adrian Guzman made the go-ahead extra point. Britten has scored a TD in 10 of 11 games.

Tarleton State (8-3, 4-2 United Athletic Conference) matched its longest winning streak at the Division I level with four straight. The Texans already had their most wins in a single season, with seven, since becoming a Division I program.

Abilene Christian (5-5, 3-3), separated from Tarleton by about 90 miles on I-20, was led by Maverick McIvor's two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
3 children, 1 adult killed in Polk County crash
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West