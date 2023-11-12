Veterans Day parade brings Nacogdoches community together to remember those who served

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Memories were made as many joined in on Veterans Day festivities.

The sheriff’s office hosted their annual Veterans Day parade through downtown Nacogdoches to honor all who served. Sheriff Jason Bridges said the county supports and appreciates the veterans for all they do, from the sacrifices they make to the sacrifices their families make.

“I was a veteran myself; I know what veterans go through, and Nacogdoches is a small community, but I’ve said before we’ve got a big heart,” said Bridges.

Vietnam-era veteran Mike Strong said he served three years in the US Army and sees it as one of the best experiences in his life.

“It helped me to grow up, helped me to become mature, to become a leader,” he said.

Strong said it’s amazing having youth watching the parade.

“It’s good to have them realizing that all these adults out there were veterans, served their country. It’s a good thing to do to help your country,” said Strong.

Troop 107 Boy Scout Jaxon Howard said his great grandfather served and has always been his role model.

“I want to be a veteran as well -- join the military and just help serve our country,” said Howard.

Bridges said every year at the Veterans Day parade they make a patch to give to the Boy and Girl Scouts.

“The theme of it is ‘God and Country.’ That’s for our Boy Scouts, and then we salute our veterans in this,” said Bridges.

Troop 107 Boy Scout David Taaffe also expressed his appreciation for veterans.

“I’m proud that they helped protect us and kept us safe,” said Taaffe.

