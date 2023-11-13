Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico will travel NE’Ward over the next few days allowing showers to persist...mainly over Deep East Texas. A few will be possible over northern areas through tomorrow as well. No significant rainfall amounts are expected. We should dry out by Wednesday and continue this way through Saturday before another cold front is expected to move through next Monday. Rain chances ramp up on Sunday and Monday as the front approaches. No severe weather is expected. A Northeast Wind is expected through Wednesday, then more East and Southeasterly on Thursday through Monday morning...then winds shift out of the north behind a cold front midday on Monday. Have a great Monday.

