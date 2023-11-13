For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Bownds: Timpson has depth to dominate

Chris Nickelberry came up big as running back.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Timpson has plenty of depth to make a run for a state title, according to KTRE’s Mark Bownds.

“One thing about Timpson is, for instance when Terry Bussey went down, Garner stepped up,” KLTV’s Michael Coleman said. “And now, we’re talking about Nickelberry. So, for sure, with their positions, their skilled positions, they’ve got bodies.”

Coleman and Bownds discussed Timpson’s playoff game during Red Zone OT, which is streamed every Friday night following Red Zone on East Texas Now.

Bownds said Head Coach Kerry Therwanger knows how to fill roles.

“He just has a knack of being able to motivate this team,” Bownds said. “They just really, really get behind him.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Game of the Week
Mount Vernon, Malakoff to clash at Rose Stadium in Game of the Week
Jaguars cut former Longview Lobo Hasty
25 East Texas matchups on tap for area round of high school football playoffs
Red Zone Reel Week 12: Playoffs
Red Zone Reel Week 12: Playoffs