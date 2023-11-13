City of San Augustine to shut off water service on Tuesday to repair leaking main

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Some residents in the City of San Augustine will be without water on Tuesday while a main is repaired.

The city announced they plan to repair a leak in a water main on Highway 147 on Tuesday. For these repairs to be possible, service for some customers will be turned off at 8 a.m.

Residents north of the Highway 147 Booster Station (just south of the city limits sign), those on John Wells Drive and those on the north end of North Milam Street will be affected. Other areas may experience low water pressure.

The water will be turned back on once repairs are complete, but a time estimate was not given.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.