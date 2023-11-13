For Your Service
Drying out with a return to sunshine and milder temperatures as we progress through the week

A departing coastal low will lead to drying skies and a return to sunshine and milder temperatures this week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today makes the fourth straight day of being under the clouds to go along with some very light rain showers and temperatures staying on the cool side of things. 

We will have cloudy skies tonight to go along with a low-end, 20% chance of light rain or sprinkles.  Lows will be on the cool side as we drop into the middle 50′s.

Tuesday will start off with a 20% chance of showers or sprinkles followed by some partial clearing in the afternoon with highs in the middle 60′s.

A coastal trough, or area of low pressure, will continue to lift toward the northern Gulf coast over the next few days.  This will take the majority of the rain and moisture to our east and stay well south of our KTRE viewing area.  The end result is we will start to see some drier air filter in from the west, allowing for a return to some sunshine to go along with milder temperatures as well.

Morning lows will remain on the chilly side with wake-up temperatures in the 50′s.  However, the sunshine and light winds will allow daytime highs to rebound into the 60′s on Tuesday and Wednesday before warming into the 70′s by Thursday and the end of the week.

A weak frontal boundary will then slide through on Friday, shifting our winds back to the north with only a marginal drop in temperatures for the weekend.

A more potent storm system and cold front look to arrive late this weekend or early next week.  That will allow rain and storm chances to ramp back up to the likely category to go along with a bigger dip in temperatures as we approach the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

