Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - A Prairie View A&M employee was killed Monday morning in an on-campus shooting, according to a statement from the university.

It happened on the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Farm and Ranch.

The campus was asked to shelter-in-place.

According to the statement, a suspect, who is a former employee, was quickly taken into custody by law enforcement.

The victim died at the scene. At this time no names have been released.

Our hearts go out to family, friends, and all impacted by this tragedy. Individuals needing counseling or related support may do so through Student Counseling Services (students) and the Employee Assistance Program (employees).

Monday’s classes have been canceled.

The Prairie View A&M University Police Department is leading the investigation.

