For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Man arrested, drugs siezed following motel raid in Jasper

John Dereck Bean
John Dereck Bean(Jasper County Jail)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in Jasper siezed drug paraphernalia and arrested one following a raid on a motel room.

According to a press release from the City of Jasper, on Thursday the Narcotics Division of the Jasper Police and deputies from the Jasper Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division raided a motel room on the 1700 block of South Wheeler in Jasper after a lengthy investigation into the distrubtion of large amounts of methamphetamine in the area.

John Dereck Bean was arrested on drug charges. Authorities siezed around 130 grams of methamphetamine along with materials used for distribution and a replica handgun.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Law enforcement in Jasper siezed drug paraphernalia and arrested one following a raid on a...
Man arrested, drugs siezed following motel raid in Jasper
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
March to be held in support of ousted Tyler bishop
The district was able to receive four electric buses.
East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding
Martinsville ISD District Principal Keith Kimbrow shares how the district was able to receive...
WebXtra: East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding