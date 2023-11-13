For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Man found dead inside abandoned building; suspect in custody, Harker Heights police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police said a suspect is in custody after Dangelo Xavier Valadez, 37, of Harker Heights, was found dead inside an abandoned building in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Sunday.

The name of the suspect was not provided by authorities.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd. to investigate reports of an injured woman.

The officers located the woman suffering from head and arm injuries. The victim told officers there was a second injured victim, Valadez, at an abandoned building in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The woman told the officers the man responsible for their injuries would also be found in the building.

Officers arrived at the abandoned building and located Valadez unresponsive.

After an extensive search of the area, officers located the alleged suspect in the 200 block of Jamie Road and took him into custody without incident.

“The suspect remains in custody pending felony charges,” police said.

Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James arrived at the scene and pronounced Valadez dead. James ordered an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The injured woman was transported by EMS to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
March to be held in support of ousted Tyler bishop
Gregory Newson
Man accused of killing Panola County deputy to receive mental evaluation
Shelby County game wardens are looking for information into 19 wasted ducks.
Shelby County game wardens investigating after 19 dead ducks found dumped at boat ramp
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
John Dereck Bean
Man arrested, drugs siezed following motel raid in Jasper