Man wanted for lewd acts with a minor arrested at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for an alleged sex crime against a child is arrested while trying to enter the country.

The arrest happened last Wednesday when a vehicle crossing the border at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge was referred to secondary inspection.

During a background check, CBP officers discovered that Guadalupe Madrigal, 54 had an outstanding out of Iowa for lewd acts with a minor.

Madrigal was arrested and turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

If he is found guilty, Madrigal could face up to ten years in prison.

