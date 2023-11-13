McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his home.
Chad Stevens was arrested Sunday morning after McKinney police got a tip that a body was at his house on Pearson Avenue near Sherman Street, according to a press release.
That release states officers found 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab’s body.
He’s now in the Collin County Jail, charged with tampering with a corpse and domestic assault causing bodily injury.
McKinney Police ask that anyone with information call them at 972-547-2724.
News 12 found court records showing that Schwab and Stevens lived together 7 years ago.
