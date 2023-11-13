For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Mount Vernon, Malakoff to clash at Rose Stadium in Game of the Week

Game of the Week
Game of the Week(KLTV/KTRE)
By Colten Sneed
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our final Game of the Week brings us to Rose Stadium for the Area Round matchup between the Mount Vernon Tigers and our number 6 ranked Malakoff Tigers.

Malakoff finished the year 10-0 (6-0) while Mount Vernon finished 7-3 (4-2). Malakoff won their bi-district game over Maypearl 49-0. That was their fifth shutout of the season. Mount Vernon took down Gladewater in their bi-district game 49-7.

The two Tiger teams have one common opponent in Gladewater. While Mount Vernon just played them last week, Malakoff played them back in week 2. They beat the Bears 51-7.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Bownds: Timpson has depth to dominate
Bownds: Timpson has depth to dominate
Jaguars cut former Longview Lobo Hasty
25 East Texas matchups on tap for area round of high school football playoffs
Red Zone Reel Week 12: Playoffs
Red Zone Reel Week 12: Playoffs