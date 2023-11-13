Nacogdoches residents join national organization to advocate for change

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some community members in Nacogdoches are starting local discussions to become part of a national organization that can help improve the city.

“It’s a common goal. We want to make a better town,” said Strong Towns Nacogdoches member Anne Keehnen.

She and a dozen Nacogdoches residents met Sunday afternoon to discuss changes they wish to see in their city and how to get more community members involved.

“A lot of people also say when they first come to Nacogdoches, ‘Oh, this town is ten years behind time.’ So we can take it, start where we are, and move forward with what we want,” said Keehnen.

She also said the city has much potential with the changes already happening, including the new I-69 construction and the bond election that passed earlier this week.

Keehnen explained it’s important to remember significant changes can also start as more minor actions, and that’s how ‘Strong Towns’ come into place.

“Things happening from the bottom up, things happening incrementally,” she said.

According to the Strong Towns website, they are a non-profit organization that helps provide resources to communities that want to see safe, livable, and inviting changes in their area.

Brandi Cartwright of Nacogdoches spoke about possibly bringing a bike route to the city.

“I thought maybe we could work the next couple of months and make a bunch of [signs] and find people who would put them in their yards along a route,” said Cartwright.

Other items of discussion included code-compliance follow-ups and South Street revitalization.

“We’re not doing anything big or dramatic right now, but we’re mostly having conversations... ideas, and trying new things,” said Keehnen.

Strong Towns Nacogdoches plans to meet again after the new year. To learn more about the local group, click here.

