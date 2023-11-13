For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches residents join national organization to advocate for change

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some community members in Nacogdoches are starting local discussions to become part of a national organization that can help improve the city.

“It’s a common goal. We want to make a better town,” said Strong Towns Nacogdoches member Anne Keehnen.

She and a dozen Nacogdoches residents met Sunday afternoon to discuss changes they wish to see in their city and how to get more community members involved.

“A lot of people also say when they first come to Nacogdoches, ‘Oh, this town is ten years behind time.’ So we can take it, start where we are, and move forward with what we want,” said Keehnen.

She also said the city has much potential with the changes already happening, including the new I-69 construction and the bond election that passed earlier this week.

Keehnen explained it’s important to remember significant changes can also start as more minor actions, and that’s how ‘Strong Towns’ come into place.

“Things happening from the bottom up, things happening incrementally,” she said.

According to the Strong Towns website, they are a non-profit organization that helps provide resources to communities that want to see safe, livable, and inviting changes in their area.

Brandi Cartwright of Nacogdoches spoke about possibly bringing a bike route to the city.

“I thought maybe we could work the next couple of months and make a bunch of [signs] and find people who would put them in their yards along a route,” said Cartwright.

Other items of discussion included code-compliance follow-ups and South Street revitalization.

“We’re not doing anything big or dramatic right now, but we’re mostly having conversations... ideas, and trying new things,” said Keehnen.

Strong Towns Nacogdoches plans to meet again after the new year. To learn more about the local group, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Houston police officer shot, suspect killed after car chase leads to shootout on freeway

Latest News

Nacogdoches residents join national organization to advocate for change
Nacogdoches residents join national organization to advocate for change
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday’s Weather: Cloudy skies with spotty showers possible today
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents