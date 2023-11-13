For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Palestine bullrider wins $10K first prize at Round Rock rodeo

Palestine bullrider wins $10K first prize at Round Rock rodeo
Palestine bullrider wins $10K first prize at Round Rock rodeo
By Mack Shaw
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KLTV) - A bullrider from Palestine took first place at a Round Rock rodeo over the weekend.

Laramie Mosley, 27, competed in the Bulls in the Ballpark rodeo on Friday and landed the winning score for a huge payday. Mosley rode the bull Black Panther for a score of 87, and walked away with $10,787 for the first place spot. Mosley is currently ranked sixth in the 2024 PRCA standings.

Additionally, saddle bronc rider Treyson Antonick, 30, of Overton, won second in the first round at the Southwestern Circuit Finals in Florida for $2,092. He went on to place second in the third round for $1,743, and second in the average for $3,137. Antonick ended the tournament with $6,972 in total winnings. He is currently 22nd in the 2024 PRCA standings.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Boil water notice issued
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches residents
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Baylor TCU rivalry to be formally named Monday
Baylor, TCU rivalry formally named Bluebonnet Battle
Jaguars cut former Longview Lobo Hasty
25 East Texas matchups on tap for area round of high school football playoffs
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M