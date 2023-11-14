Carthage Bulldog supporters gather

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - It’s called, “Chalk Talk,” where every Monday the community gets the opportunity to hear Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt go over and dissect the previous game. It also gives fans a chance to go behind the scenes and get more involved in Carthage football. And when it comes football in this town, trust me everybody’s a fan.

You know, it’s phenomenal. It’s always is here in Carthage and especially when you put a good product on the field and they show up wearing red and loud and, you know, we had little chalk talk this morning had tons of people here and you know, it’s what it’s all about.

All right, your next opponent this week Van Alstyne tell me about what they’re all about.

Yeah, they’re very physical. They’re very well coached and they’re gonna they’re gonna play no doubt about it play really hard from the snap to the whistle. And, you know, scheme wise, they’re really good. And we’ve got we felt like we got some advantages and spots and we got to get to those spots.

All right, so what’s the spirit like right now in the locker room?

Oh, it’s great. I mean, I think we’re hot at the right time. We’re getting more healthy every day and knock on wood but you know, we’re more healthy way more healthy than we were in week one. And so, and that’s part of it is being healthy and playing good at the right time and being hot.

Well go get em this week coach.

Thanks, man. I appreciate you Mark.

It’s for the Area Round this week, and that’s Carthage and Van Alstyne Friday night at Sam Parker Field in Mt. Pleasant with kickoff at 7 pm.

