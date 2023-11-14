For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Coast Guard searching for man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

The search continues in the Gulf of Mexico for a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.
By WAFB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) - The Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship, WAFB reports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Lines confirmed the ship’s security team began an “immediate search” of the ship after a guest was reported missing Monday morning by a family member. The shipboard team also reviewed camera footage and notified the Coast Guard.

The ship was cleared to proceed to Montego Bay, Jamaica, as scheduled and is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard confirmed that air crews spent several hours Monday off Louisiana’s coast after the man was reported missing. It searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Family members posting on social media identified the missing man as Tyler Lee Barnett. His sister, who is on the cruise ship, posted that he was last seen Sunday at 11:40 p.m. and that an onboard search started Monday around 7 a.m.

The Carnival Glory left port in New Orleans on Sunday for a weeklong cruise with planned stops in Montego Bay on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday and Cozumel on Friday before returning to New Orleans on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The district was able to receive four electric buses.
East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding
John Dereck Bean
Man arrested, drugs siezed following motel raid in Jasper
Jaguars cut former Longview Lobo Hasty
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
White House says it has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband testifies
The Chicago Fire Department said firefighter Andrew Price died in the line of duty Monday.
Officials: Firefighter dies after falling through skylight shaft while battling fire
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade