Drier air will lead to the return of sunshine as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Skies will become mostly clear tonight. That will combine with the dry air at the surface to lead to a chilly night with lows bottoming out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with seasonally pleasant temperature readings as daytime highs top out in the lower 70′s.

A coastal trough, or area of low pressure, will continue to lift toward the northern Gulf coast over the next few days. The end result is we will start to see some drier air filter in from the west, allowing for a return to some sunshine to go along with milder temperatures as well.

Morning lows will remain on the chilly side with wake-up temperatures in the 50′s. However, the sunshine and light winds will allow daytime highs to rebound into the 70′s the next several afternoons, making for some great looking and feeling November weather throughout deep east Texas.

A weak frontal boundary will then slide through on Friday, shifting our winds back to the north with only a marginal drop in temperatures for the weekend as it comes through on the dry side.

A more potent storm system and cold front look to arrive early next week. That will allow rain and storm chances to ramp back up to the likely category to go along with a bigger dip in temperatures as we approach the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

