For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas restaurants open for Thanksgiving 2023

(Raycom images)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for the holidays, or unable to get turkey on the table, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in East Texas.

Tyler

Cracker Barrel 13821 US Hwy 69 N, Tyler, TX 75706

Applebee’s 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Golden Corral 5602 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Saltgrass Steak House 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Mercado’s 2214 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Whataburger 1739 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701

IHOP 209 S SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75702

IHOP 115 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Denny’s 3244 W Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75702

Red Lobster 1500 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Lufkin

Cracker Barrel US 59 &, Whitehouse Dr Exit 391, Lufkin, TX 75904

Golden Corral 2401 S First St, Lufkin, TX 75901 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

IHOP 4400 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901

Longview

Cracker Barrel US 1503 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75604 (Reduced menu)

Golden Corral 114 E Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Saltgrass Steak House 411 E Loop 281 Ste B, Longview, TX 75605 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Posado’s 110 Triple Creek Cir, Longview, TX 75601

IHOP 203 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605

Denny’s 3126 S Eastman Rd, Longview, TX 75602

Red Lobster 3515 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75605 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

If your restaurant will be open for service on Thanksgiving Day let us know and we will add your business to the list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
The district was able to receive four electric buses.
East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding
John Dereck Bean
Man arrested, drugs siezed following motel raid in Jasper
Jaguars cut former Longview Lobo Hasty

Latest News

Such a delicious, healthy way to use up your leftovers!
Sausage and greens-stuffed sweet potatoes by Mama Steph
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 28, 2023, shows a...
Nearly two dozen toddlers sickened by lead linked to tainted applesauce pouches, CDC says
When you buy sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving, make sure to always buy extra so you can use them...
Sausage and greens-stuffed sweet potatoes by Mama Steph
This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, and Niacin; and a good source of Dietary Fiber,...
Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council