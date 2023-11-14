Sausage and greens-stuffed sweet potatoes by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When you buy sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving, make sure to always buy extra so you can use them for quick, delicious meals like this one.

Sausage and greens-stuffed sweet potatoes

Ingredients

13 ounce package of your favorite link smoked sausage, sliced into rounds (I use Eckrich or Hillshire Farms, usually)

1 onion, chopped

4 medium-sized sweet potatoes, scrubbed clean

27-ounce can Glory Foods Southern Style turnip greens (or about two cups of your own homemade cooked greens; great for using leftovers up.)

1 can Great Northern beans, drained (or sub your favorite, like pintos)

1 small can Rotel diced tomatoes

Fresh bell pepper, any color, chopped (optional)

Hot sauce or pepper sauce, and shredded cheddar or other melting cheese, for topping

Method:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Wrap the clean whole sweet potatoes individually with aluminum foil. Bake for about 30 minutes; squeeze the potatoes with a clean kitchen towel over your hand so you don’t burn yourself. If the potato is soft, it’s probably done enough. If it’s more firm than you like, bake another ten minutes, then test again.

While the potatoes are baking, make the filling.

Place a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the onions and chopped peppers to the oil, and cook for two or three minutes. Add the sausage, turnip greens, beans, and Rotel.

Cook the filling for at least ten minutes, to ensure the onions are tender and ingredients are heated through. Taste the filling, being careful not to burn your mouth. Add a bit of salt, if needed. If your greens are seasoned well, salt may be unnecessary.

Finally, assemble the stuffed potatoes.

Place individual potatoes in a bowl roomy enough to hold each one. Open the foil, and slice each potato down the middle. Fluff up the potato with a fork.

Using a slotted spoon, scoop a generous serving of the filling into each potato. Sprinkle with grated cheese, and let each person choose whether or not to add hot sauce or pepper sauce to their own.

Enjoy!

