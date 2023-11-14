For Your Service
SFA Coach Carthel speaks out on loss to Southern Utah

By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In college football it turned out to be another disappointing loss for the Lumberjacks as SFA fell to Southern Utah 45-17. Head Coach Colby Carthel talked about it this afternoon.

“Just didn’t, didn’t do what we need to do to give ourselves a chance to win missed out on a couple opportunities,” he said. “And it’s just it’s frustrating. You know, gotta get a win some 50 50 balls, we got to play better at the quarterback position. We got to be able to run the football and that’s that’s all 11 on the field. Had our lowest rushing output of the year, but was pleased with the way they kept fighting and you know, played well through the second half and were able to put some points on the board but all in all, we got to coach better, we got to play better and we got to find a way to get this win this last week.”

The Jacks will try to end their season on a win as they travel to Kentucky on Saturday.

