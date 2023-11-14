Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added an East Texas man accused of killing his ex and her sister to the most wanted list.

Alvin Charles McKnight Jr., 41, of Gilmer, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest, and Upshur County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 in reward money for any anonymous tip that leads to McKnight’s arrest.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon following the announcement by DPS. Webb said that it is believed that McKnight’s friends and family know where he is. They could be charged with a crime if it is found they helped him avoid being captured.

According to DPS, McKnight is affiliated with the 52 Hoover Crips gang. On Nov. 4 just after 11:30 p.m., Upshur County deputies, along with Gilmer Police Officers and DPS Troopers, responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Highway 271 South, just south of Gilmer.

When they arrived, deputies found two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They have been identified as sisters Mandy Ray, 35, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37. The next day, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office issued a capital murder warrant for McKnight in connection to the double homicide.

McKnight is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds, according to DPS. He has tattoos on his face, chest, back, right forearm and both upper arms. McKnight has ties not only to Upshur County, but also to Dallas and Oklahoma City. Sheriff Webb said that those areas are being searched in an effort to take McKnight into custody.

“This is going to go on until we put him in jail. We are not going to stop looking until he is in jail,” Webb stated.

Webb said that state and federal law enforcement agencies are helping in the search, in addition to local agencies.

“And somebody out there knows where he’s at. Contact any law enforcement agency,” he concluded.

If you know where McKnight is, you must use one of the following ways of sharing information with law enforcement in order to qualify for the cash reward:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

