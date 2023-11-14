For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Shooting suspect shoots himself after chase with Lufkin officer

Lufkin police and paramedics responded to a residence where a shooting suspect reportedly shot...
Lufkin police and paramedics responded to a residence where a shooting suspect reportedly shot himself.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A shooting suspect was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after later shooting himself.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin police officers had received an advisory to look for a shooting suspect wanted by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Pebsworth said after officers spotted the suspect’s black Dodge Challenger around 3:45 p.m. a high-speed pursuit ensued for several minutes. The car chase ended when the suspect exited their vehicle and ran into a residence in the 100 block of Melvin Avenue.

Officers said they were told by the house’s residents that the suspect was in the backyard and had shot himself. First aid was rendered until the suspect was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

The incident will be investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
The district was able to receive four electric buses.
East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding
John Dereck Bean
Man arrested, drugs siezed following motel raid in Jasper
Jaguars cut former Longview Lobo Hasty

Latest News

WATCH: American Airlines pilot gives emotional retirement speech on final flight
WATCH: American Airlines pilot gives emotional retirement speech on final flight
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list
Report: Lufkin animal shelter used improper cleaning, feeding procedures
WebXtra: Angelina County to pay increased cost for City of Lufkin’s animal control services
Under the revised proposal, Angelina County will pay the City of Lufkin $80 per animal....
WebXtra: Angelina County to pay increased cost for City of Lufkin’s animal control services