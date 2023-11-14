For Your Service
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Spotty showers this morning. Dry and plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the work week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and cool to chilly temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 50s. Spotty showers will be possible through the morning and potentially into the early afternoon before skies totally dry out for the remainder of the work week. While we may have lots of cloud cover right now, expect some decent clearing to the skies later today and plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. With clear skies and calm winds, expect temperatures to trend a bit cooler tomorrow morning as lows will likely range in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Despite northeasterly winds, ample sunshine will allow highs to reach back up to near 70 degrees for our Wednesday. We’ll enjoy a fair mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Our next weak cold front nudges into parts of ETX on Saturday but won’t lead to much of a cool down over the weekend. Some scattered showers will be possible later on Sunday, with more widespread rain likely on Monday as a second, stronger cold front begins to move into the area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

