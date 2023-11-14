For Your Service
WATCH: Army vet stops Starbucks carjacking of pregnant woman in Florida
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A pregnant Florida woman was saved from being carjacked when a retired Army officer jumped to catch the suspect and held on until the police arrived.

Shane Spicer saw a reportedly convicted career criminal Michael Prouty, 39, in a high-speed car chase with the police and allegedly running up to the unidentified woman’s car in a Starbucks drive-thru.

When Spicer realized what was happening, dashcam footage shows the retired officer jumping into the passenger seat of the woman’s car and pulling Prouty out. Police then handcuffed Prouty who had run behind the coffee shop.

CREDIT: Ocala Police Dept./BODY CAMS+ /TMX

