WebXtra: Angelina County to pay increased cost for City of Lufkin’s animal control services

Report: Lufkin animal shelter used improper cleaning, feeding procedures
Report: Lufkin animal shelter used improper cleaning, feeding procedures
By Tyre White and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a new interlocal agreement with the City of Lufkin for the cost of animal control services.

The last agreement was made in 2003 when Angelina County was only paying the City of Lufkin $15 per animal. This led to Lufkin Animal Services being underfunded, which in turn led to issues such as improper cleaning of animal kennels and malnourishment of animals due to lack of food.

Under the revised proposal, Angelina County will pay the City of Lufkin $80 per animal. Angelina County Judge Keith Wright noted that inflation, spay and neutering costs, along with Lufkin Animal Services working to become a no kill shelter were taken into account when deciding on the price increase.

Previous reporting:

Report: Lufkin animal shelter used improper cleaning, feeding procedures

