For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee has been sentenced to 12 years incarceration, authorities said.

A judge issued the sentence Tuesday following days of evidentiary hearings over what punishment the boy should face in the rare murder case against a child, according to Amy Pardo of the Johnson County Attorney’s office. He will start the sentence in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and he may later be transferred to the state’s adult prison system.

The boy, whom authorities have not identified by name, faced sentences ranging from probation to 40 years behind bars. In October, a jury found him to have engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the murder case over the May shooting of a Sonic employee who had a fight with his uncle.

The child’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an email and phone message seeking comment.

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. He got the gun out of his uncle’s vehicle and opened fire after Davis confronted the uncle about his “disorderly conduct” outside the Sonic and the two men began to fight, police said.

The boy’s uncle, Angel Gomez, was also arrested after the shooting and later indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The case is pending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Lufkin police and paramedics responded to a residence where a shooting suspect reportedly shot...
Shooting suspect shoots himself after chase with Lufkin officer
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
UIL suspends Grapeland ISD head girls basketball coach after policy violation
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The district was able to receive four electric buses.
East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding

Latest News

Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting
Former UMPI Baseball Player Oz Sailors will play in an All Women's Baseball Tournament that...
WebXtra: Lufkin High athletes pair up with special needs children for Turkey Trot
Ava Graham was born with a rare congenital birth defect that affects normal blood flow through...
10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden calls for a Trump subpoena, saying political pressure was put on his criminal case
After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left...
10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days