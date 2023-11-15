Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looking fairly nice for our day today and our night tonight. Clouds will be more dense over the eastern half of East Texas today with more sunshine over western areas. Mild temperatures are expected to remain through Monday before a cold front on Monday begins to cool us off nicely. Next rain chances, which could range from .75″-1.25″, will be late Sunday and Monday, before ending very early on Tuesday morning. Most of this should just be rain with slight chances for some lightning/thunder. No severe weather is expected with Monday’s Front. Temperatures should remain mild through Monday, then become much cooler into the middle part of next week...Thanksgiving Eve and Day. A weak front on Wednesday will have little chances for rain but should clear out the skies for Thanksgiving Day. Skies should be Mostly Sunny, and temperatures will likely be fairly cool as well with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Let’s hope this forecast stands. Have a great day, East Texas.

