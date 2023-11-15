Garrison and Beckville to face off in Area Round

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Beckville and Garrison, a couple of 2A heavyweights who will be meeting up this Thursday night at Lobo Stadium in Longview will be a game worth the price of admission. That’s why today, I caught up with both coaches to get their take on the challenge they have ahead of them going into this game.

Garrison coach Brandon Alvarez said, “yeah Beckville’s a good football team. They do a great job over there. They’ve only got one loss on the season to Timpson just like us. They lost to Timpson first week of the season. And I mean, they’re a good football team. Jacoby Williams, they’ve not lost as they moved him to quarterback. You know, he’s a special player. He’s, you know, going to Texas Tech to play football next year. And I mean he’s good, their offensive lines good. The running back Boggs is pretty good. They just got good players all over field. Very, very solid team.”

Beckville head coach Cody Ross said, “you know, we’re fortunate to be playing in the second round. It’s never something you want to take for granted. We’re always excited to be playing football this time of year and our kids are excited for another great matchup this week.”

All right, spoke with Coach Alvarez earlier today and he had a lot of great things to say about your football team. What can you say about his?

“Yeah, I mean, Coach Alvarez doing a great job down there. Those guys are really really good, really big and physical up front. They got some good players in the backfield as well. And they do a good job on both sides and in all three phases of the game, so can’t say enough about their team. It’s gonna be a challenge for us on Thursday night,” he said.

Yeah, big showdown here and that’s Beckville and Garrison again playing in Longview at Lobo Stadium. Kickoff at 7 pm.

