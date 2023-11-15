For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin ISD awarded $1M Stronger Connections Grant

Lufkin ISD awarded $1M Stronger Connections Grant
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Independent School District was awarded an over $1,000,000 Stronger Connections grant by the USDE.

This grant will be used to provide supportive resources for students’ academic and non-academic needs.

The Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Daniel Spikes, said the grant will fund Brandon Elementary, Lufkin Middle School and Lufkin High School.

“It’s going to impact all of our campuses because what we can do, obviously, is provide development opportunities for all of those staff members and whatever they learn in terms of how they’re educated on these particular concepts,” he said.

Spikes said since the pandemic they’ve been promoting the social and emotional health of the students. He said not only socially and emotionally but academically as well.

He said the healthier they are socially, emotionally, the better they’re able to do in the classroom.

The grant will be funded through September 30, 2025.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
The district was able to receive four electric buses.
East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding
John Dereck Bean
Man arrested, drugs siezed following motel raid in Jasper
Jaguars cut former Longview Lobo Hasty

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Dr Moran Leaving to San Angelo
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Senior Pet Month
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Babies And Music
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Cambridge Road Update