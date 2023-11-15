Pesky, stubborn clouds will limit our sun exposure as it remains on the cool side to round out the week.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today was one of those ‘split’ days in which about half of our KTRE viewing area saw ample sunshine, while the other half mainly stayed under the clouds with just peeks of sunshine here and there.

The added cloud cover did hold temperatures down into the 60′s for many, whereas, those of you who did see sun managed to climb into the 70′s this afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows cooling into the middle 50′s.

Some wrap-around cloud cover from a low in the northeast Gulf of Mexico will keep lots of clouds in place with just peeks of sunshine to round out the week.

Morning lows will remain on the chilly side with wake-up temperatures in the 50′s. Daytime highs will be around 70, depending on how much sunshine we get at certain times of the day.

A weak frontal boundary will then slide through on Friday, shifting our winds back to the north with only a marginal drop in temperatures for the weekend as it comes through on the dry side.

A more potent storm system and cold front look to arrive early next week. This will lead to increasing rain chances starting Sunday afternoon before ramping up and peaking on Sunday night through the day on Monday.

We will then see another surge of cold air spill into east Texas, leading to the return of brisk, northerly winds and much cooler air to arrive just in time for the lead up to Thanksgiving next week.

