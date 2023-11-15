Wednesday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Wednesday we’re waking up to temperatures in the chilly middle to upper 40s. You might want the light jacket or hoody to start the day, but you certainly won’t need it later this afternoon as ample sunshine allows temperatures to climb up to near 70 degrees! We’ll likely see some thin upper-level clouds stream overhead later today and tonight, although it won’t get too in the way of our sunshine for tomorrow. Thursday and Friday look to be pleasant with cool mornings in the lower 50s and mild afternoons in the lower to middle 70s. A weak cold front will move through ETX later on Friday but won’t bring any rain and will only knock our afternoon temps back into the middle to upper 60s for Saturday. We’ll likely remain in the upper 60s on Sunday, then rain chances begin to push back into the area Sunday night ahead of cold front number two. This second cold front will do a better job of cooling us down in tandem with the likely rain chances as we will likely only see lower to middle 60s Monday afternoon and then middle to upper 50s on Tuesday.

