Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies are expected through the rest of the afternoon, very little to no sunshine is expected today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s, we could see a few areas make it into the low 70s in Deep East Texas. Tonight, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with light wind. Temperatures overnight in the low 60s and upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Friday, highs will be in the low 70s. Saturday we’ll see a bit more sunshine, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Chances for rain return on Sunday, mainly in the late afternoon and evening, continuing into Monday morning. A few strong storms could be possible, something we’re monitoring the potential for over the next couple of days - updates to come. To start next week, cooler temperatures and windy conditions are expected.

