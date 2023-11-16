For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Boil water notice issued for some San Augustine County communities

Residents of Rainbow Lakes Estates in Marion County are under a boil water notice.
Residents of Rainbow Lakes Estates in Marion County are under a boil water notice.(wcjb)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for several communities in the northwestern portion of San Augustine County.

Due to a major break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation PWS # 2030034 to notify all customers on FM 711, FM 354, FM 3017, CR 202, CR 203, CR 205, CR 223, and the Harmony, Kellyville, Fountain Town and Woodland Acres communities to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received the notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation at 220 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas, 75972, or call 936-288-0489 or Charles Sharp at 936-201-5001.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Suspect dies after shooting self following Angelina County chase
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigates after child injured in shooting
Lufkin police and paramedics responded to a residence where a shooting suspect reportedly shot...
Shooting suspect shoots himself after chase with Lufkin officer
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

Latest News

Christopher Dewayne Harvey, 48, of Lufkin was taken into custody following a pursuit that...
2 charged, drugs seized following pursuit in Nacogdoches County
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
New Expedition Texas episode retraces steps of JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald
WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebxWebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations