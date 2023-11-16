For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Hundreds of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis, Massachusetts hospital warns

FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a...
FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (WCVB) - Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

Mass General Brigham, which owns the hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.

Patients at risk were undergoing endoscopic procedures like colonoscopies. In a Wednesday statement, Salem said it was being done in a manner that was not consistent with its best practices.

The hospital said it made changes as soon as it became aware of the issue.

They’ve notified all patients who were possibly exposed, and they say so far there is no evidence of anyone getting an infection.

Salem Hospital has set up a hotline to answer questions and is providing free screening and necessary support to those who may have been affected.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Suspect dies after shooting self following Angelina County chase
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigates after child injured in shooting
Lufkin police and paramedics responded to a residence where a shooting suspect reportedly shot...
Shooting suspect shoots himself after chase with Lufkin officer
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

Latest News

American Airlines Captain Jeff Fell is seen tearing up as he addresses the cabin for his final...
Pilot's emotional speech on retirement flight leaves passengers in tears
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise
Bruce Love talks about organizing this year's food drive.
WebXtra: Lufkin food drive volunteers aim to reach 1,500 families this Thanksgiving
Bruce Love talks about organizing this year's food drive.
WebXtra: Lufkin food drive volunteers aim to reach 1,500 families this Thanksgiving
Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.
Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking