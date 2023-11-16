Longview coach speaks fondly of Jimbo Fisher as he exits Aggie football

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Jimbo Fisher, head coach for the Texas A&M football team, is being bought out of his contract by the school. The Longview Lobos coach spoke on his feelings about the man who recruited his son for the Aggies.

Among the names being thrown out to replace the multi-million dollar man Jimbo Fisher is Deion Sanders. He’s made it clear he has no interest. But the TV talking heads keep bringing up his name. coach prime lost two recruits because they think he’s leaving as the national commentators keep bringing it up.

Longview coach John King says this about fisher. Remember, his son Haynes transferred from Texas A&M to play at Georgia Tech. King has a soft spot for Fisher.

“It means a lot, I mean he recruited my son to go to A&M, and he took care of him,” King said. “It didn’t turn out good for Haynes there, but it wasn’t all bad. I consider Jimbo Fisher a friend, and I know Haynes has a lot of respect for him, as a man and as a coach. And you hate to see that happen to any coach in this profession. There is so much criticism you get. Now, everybody’s gonna say, ‘well he got $73 million.’ Yeah, but he’s human too. There’s only so much a man can take. Now of course I’d like to have $73 million too, and you can talk about me all you want. But no, there is a relationship, there’s a bond that’s developed when coaches recruit kids. You know, it’s developed with families, the individuals and the coaches there at the school. He didn’t have to do what he did for my son, but he did it, and I will always respect him for it.”

