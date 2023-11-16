More seasonal temperatures and staying dry until our next notable storm system arrives early next week.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a quiet, cloudy day in east Texas today.

The added cloud cover did hold temperatures down into the 60′s for many areas. However, with a touch more moisture in the air, it did not feel as cool as recent days.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight with a few areas of patchy drizzle and lows in the upper 50′s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, but we should see some patches of blue sky and a little more sunshine to close out the week with highs warming into the middle 70′s.

A weak frontal boundary will then slide through on Friday evening, shifting our winds back to the north with only a marginal drop in temperatures for the weekend as it comes through on the dry side. More than anything else, this frontal passage will just drop the humidity levels.

A more potent storm system and cold front then look to arrive early next week. This will lead to increasing rain chances starting Sunday afternoon before ramping up and peaking on Sunday night through the day on Monday.

There is a chance that some of you may not get much rain due to the jet stream dynamics taking shape. It is also possible a few residents in the Sabine National Forest, extending into Toledo Bend could see a strong storm or two on Monday afternoon.

We will then see another surge of cold air spill into east Texas, leading to the return of brisk, northerly winds and much cooler air to arrive just in time for the travel days leading up to Thanksgiving on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skies will clear out, leading to chilly and starlit nights giving way to a cool sunshine in the afternoon as we head into Thanksgiving Day.

