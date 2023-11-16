For Your Service
New Expedition Texas episode retraces steps of JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald

Mauldin said the episode will zero in on the everyday locations Oswald’s actions are tied to, including the Texas School Book Depository building in Dallas.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Host and producer of Expedition Texas Bob Mauldin joined East Texas Now to talk about this week’s episode, which dives into a portion of the John F. Kennedy assassination story some people may be less familiar with: Lee Harvey Oswald. Mauldin said the episode will zero in on the everyday locations Oswald’s actions are tied to, including the Texas School Book Depository building in Dallas.

