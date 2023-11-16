For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Police: Mom left 1-year-old alone on the beach

A mother was arrested after a 1-year-old was found alone on Daytona Beach unresponsive with a shallow pulse, police said. (WESH, VOLUSIA SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By WESH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A Detroit woman is facing child abuse charges after police in Florida say her 1-year-old son was found on a beach all alone.

The child’s older brother alerted police.

Shamika Mitchell is now behind bars after Daytona Beach police say she left her 1-year-old son on the beach.

Mitchell is charged with child neglect and aggravated child abuse after her baby was found unresponsive.

Mitchell’s teenage son called police Wednesday night concerned about his brother.

“She sent my little brother somewhere,” he said, per dispatch audio. “She said with his dad, but like, and I keep telling her to show me proof, proof, but she’s not showing me proof.”

According to court documents, Mitchell said she met up with the 1-year-old’s dad and handed him the baby.

But the teen says the baby’s father lives in Detroit, so he was skeptical.

“I’m telling her to tell me proof, because I know that she’s been having these little episodes lately,” he told dispatch. “So, like I really think my mom is possessed by demons.”

People who found the baby down at the beach brought him up to the main street approach to try and warm him up. They also removed a wet diaper he had on him.

When a deputy got there, he took the baby into his patrol vehicle - he was unresponsive, with a shallow but elevated pulse.

The report states the baby was shivering and cold to the touch.

The deputy tried moving his hands and legs to get the blood circulating.

The baby was eventually turned over to Volusia County EMS when they arrived.

Daytona Beach police said they could not give an update on the baby’s condition.

Three other children who were with Mitchell were taken into protective custody until their grandparents were able to drive down from Michigan.

Mitchell is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Suspect dies after shooting self following Angelina County chase
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigates after child injured in shooting
Lufkin police and paramedics responded to a residence where a shooting suspect reportedly shot...
Shooting suspect shoots himself after chase with Lufkin officer
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

Latest News

FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
A mother was arrested after a 1-year-old was found alone on Daytona Beach unresponsive with a...
Police: Mom left 1-year-old alone on the beach
FILE - Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on...
Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy