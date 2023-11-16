St. Gregory Early Learning Center set to open in January

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a string of delays, a specialized early learning center in Tyler will soon finally see an opening date.

St. Gregory Early Learning Center is unique. As in the past, parents of children younger than three had to look elsewhere for childcare that also included catholic education.

But with this new center, they will be able to offer infant care to children as young as 6 weeks, all the way up to the age of 3.

“We just want to help people out and provide an environment that is certainly safe, that’s appropriate, and has Christianity as a background,” said Rector of the Cathedral, Father Hank Lanik.

But there have been setbacks along the way.

“This has become a longer process than we had hoped to get everything in the right place but certainly you know God’s time is God’s time and so this is where we are at.”

St. Gregory Early Learning Center Director, Katherine Mooney said, “And it’s been very frustrating I know for families and for all of us. The expectation was August, but we are renovating an old building.”

In May of this year, the old clay sewer pipes underneath the foundation had collapsed and are now replaced. Also, the water for the fire sprinklers were on the other side of the street.

“And so that was another huge project that fortunately has been, they’ve tied it up beautifully, everything looks good,” said Mooney.

But now, things are coming together as they are in the final stages. The furniture has come in, and all that’s left to do is landscaping, completing the playground, filling the shelves, and doing the necessary procedures for licensing.

A new opening date is set for Jan. 2 of 2024.

“Our people are getting excited about it. It has a transformative look to it now. It looks like a different place and I think you know it will be a real asset to our community. A real blessing,” said Lanik.

The new center is still hiring teachers and continuing to accept kids to their wait list. For more information, click here.

Mooney also said there is a need for classroom items. If you would like to support the center and purchase an item on the Amazon Wish List, click here.

