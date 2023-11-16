For Your Service
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sprinkles and drizzle possible this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with mild highs.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to another cool/chilly start this Thursday with temps ranging in the middle 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Some of you will see either light sprinkles or areas of mist/drizzle as well as some patchy fog for your morning commutes, so be safe on those roads! We’ll hold on to partly to mostly cloudy skies today, meaning expect some peaks of sunshine at times but don’t expect totally clear skies either! Southeast winds return later today which will help temperatures warm anywhere from the middle 60s to lower 70s for highs, even without widespread sunshine. Friday will be another unremarkable day in the weather world with a cool start in the middle 50s and mild afternoon temps in the lower to middle 70s. A weak cold front will push through later on Friday, knocking highs down slightly into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Saturday. The first half of our Sunday looks dry for now, but shower potential begins to increase later in the day and overnight as a second, stronger cold front gets closer to ETX. This cold front will finally push through our area later on Monday, bringing widespread showers and maybe a few thunderstorms with it through Tuesday morning. We’ll certainly feel the cooldown next week with highs only warming into the 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies look to remain dry for the rest of next week, and while things can CERTAINLY change between now and then, it does seem like our Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be cool but dry. We’ll be watching conditions for next week very closely and will keep you updated if anything changes.

