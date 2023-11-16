For Your Service
WebXtra: Lufkin food drive volunteers aim to reach 1,500 families this Thanksgiving

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Community volunteers will gather at the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center to prepare and deliver food boxes to families in need.

This annual food drive was started in 1999 by the late Rev. Bettie Kennedy. Her goal was to help people within the Lufkin and Nacogdoches communities to provide food for them especially around the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, the volunteers’ goal is to reach 1,500 families. Volunteer and close friend of Rev. Kennedy, Bruce Love, explains the process and expectations for this year’s food drive.

Bruce Love talks about organizing this year's food drive.
