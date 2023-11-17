Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

For Your Service
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be variable across the area today but shouldn’t be too much of a concern, gusting only up to about 10 mph. This evening for high school football it will be cool, there is a low chance for some sprinkles/drizzle/mist, but nothing significant is expected. Saturday will be a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will start of dry, but a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible Sunday evening. A chance from yesterday, there is now an increased chance for showers and storms on Monday, and there will be a chance for severe weather on Monday as well. While it is too early to determine specifics, please be aware that we are monitoring this for you and will have updates to come as usual. Once storms clear our Monday night/Tuesday morning, we’ll have cooler air in place, but also see strong/gusty winds across the area. Make plans to secure outdoor decorations this weekend. Beyond the wind and rain early in the week, the second half of Thanksgiving Week looks nice, quiet, and mild.

